India 10-year yield at 7.48% may not draw foreign funds

India's 10-year government bond yield rose to 7.48%, pushing the spread over the US 10-year Treasury yield to around 251 basis points, its highest level in four months.

This bigger gap might catch the eye of foreign investors looking for better returns, but experts like Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, Director, Rockfort Fincap LLP, point out that it doesn't guarantee more money will flow into India.