India 10-year yield falls to 6.72% on June 30

Record Indian FDI bond inflows

Oil prices fell sharply, down more than 21% in June after an interim U.S.-Iran peace deal, which means India, as a major oil importer, saves big on costs.

At the same time, investors have poured nearly $3 billion into special Indian bonds (FAR bonds), setting a new record.

HSBC even predicts India could see a $25 billion surplus this financial year, flipping two years of deficits on its head.

All these moves are making global markets take notice of India right now.