India 10-year yield hits 6.939% after Iran considers Trump plan
Business
India's 10-year government bond yield ticked up to 6.939% on Thursday morning, bouncing back slightly after a sharp drop the day before.
The big move happened after news emerged that a Trump-proposed peace document was under consideration by Iran, which sent yields down and caught investors' attention.
Oil under $98 helps Indian importers
News that a Trump-proposed peace document was under consideration by Iran pushed oil prices below $98 per barrel on Thursday, good news for countries like India that import a lot of oil.
Lower oil prices helped bring bond yields down from April's high of 7.14%.
By then, though, oil had climbed back to $101 as markets waited to see if peace talks would really happen.