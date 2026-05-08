India 10-year yield rises as U.S.-Iran clashes close Hormuz

Markets eye ₹34,000 cr auction

Since India imports most of its oil, pricier crude means more inflation pressure at home, and that affects everything from government borrowing costs to your wallet.

Markets are also watching today's big government bond auction (₹34,000 crore up for grabs) to see how investors react.

Even as tensions rise, US President Trump says a cease-fire with Iran is still technically on, but energy markets remain shaky.