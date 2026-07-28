India 2nd-largest tobacco producer as export value rises 166.51%
Business
India's tobacco exports have shot up over the past 10 years, with export value rising by about 166.51% and quantity by about 53.10%.
This big leap has made India the world's second-largest tobacco producer after China.
Ten years ago, exports were worth ₹6,450.66 crore (240.93 million kg); by 2026, they reached ₹17,192.04 crore (368.85 million kg).
Policy boosts flue-cured Virginia prices 86.82%
The government backed Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco farmers with better seeds, smart farming practices, and crop size controls.
Upgraded e-auctions helped farmers earn more: FCV prices rose by 86.82% in a decade.
Welfare schemes also chipped in for medical costs and education, while tighter rules cracked down on illegal trade.