India 2nd-largest tobacco producer as export value rises 166.51%

India's tobacco exports have shot up over the past 10 years, with export value rising by about 166.51% and quantity by about 53.10%.

This big leap has made India the world's second-largest tobacco producer after China.

Ten years ago, exports were worth ₹6,450.66 crore (240.93 million kg); by 2026, they reached ₹17,192.04 crore (368.85 million kg).