India 52% ready for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, policy gaps persist
Business
India has scored 52% in its readiness to adopt Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), according to a recent report by Boeing and the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials.
While India is clearly aiming to cut aviation emissions, the report points out that policy gaps and weak infrastructure are slowing things down.
India's 2027-2030 SAF targets threatened
The country wants airlines to use more SAF: 1% by 2027, 2% by 2028, and 5% by 2030.
But issues like tricky supply chains (rated just 45%), low market demand (30%), and limited investment (40%) could make these targets tough to hit.
The good news? India actually has huge potential for SAF production if policies and infrastructure catch up.