India adds 1.6 GW thermal capacity by May, 60% jump

Delays stall India's thermal additions

Still, things aren't running smoothly: equipment supply issues, land troubles, and contractor delays have held back progress.

Only two out of 10 planned units went live (one each in Jharkhand and Telangana), while no private sector plants launched at all.

Meanwhile, over 21 GW worth of projects are stuck due to long-standing bottlenecks, so meeting rising electricity demand is proving tougher than expected.