India adds 1.6 GW thermal capacity by May, 60% jump
Business
India added 1.6 GW of new thermal power by May 2026, a solid jump of 60% from last year's pace.
This helps the country get closer to its target of adding 7.3 GW for fiscal 2026-27, according to official data.
Delays stall India's thermal additions
Still, things aren't running smoothly: equipment supply issues, land troubles, and contractor delays have held back progress.
Only two out of 10 planned units went live (one each in Jharkhand and Telangana), while no private sector plants launched at all.
Meanwhile, over 21 GW worth of projects are stuck due to long-standing bottlenecks, so meeting rising electricity demand is proving tougher than expected.