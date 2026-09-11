India adopts blockchain and digital rupee for corporate bond settlement

India just rolled out blockchain tech and the RBI's digital rupee to settle corporate bond deals, shaking up its massive $620 billion corporate bond market.

With SEBI's Demat 2.0 pilot launched this September, companies can now issue bonds as digital tokens on a distributed ledger run by regulated market institutions.

Big names like REC and L&T have already raised ₹500 crore each, while IIFL Finance joined in with ₹25 crore.