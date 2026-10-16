India AI datacenter hotspot as tech giants sign renewable deals
Business
India is quickly becoming a hotspot for AI-powered data centers, with tech giants like Meta, Google, and Apple locking in renewable energy deals here.
As these massive data hubs need a ton of clean power, India's push to ramp up solar and wind energy is more important than ever.
CleanMax Enviro Energy adds 1.5GW yearly
CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions is stepping up by adding 1.5 gigawatts of new solar and wind capacity every year, investing nearly $950 million annually.
They're also teaming up with big AI companies on flexible power contracts, so buyers can actually pick how they use their clean energy, which shows just how much the industry is adapting to future tech needs.