India AI funding jumps 58% as investors look beyond hype
Business
India's AI sector just got a big boost: funding jumped 58% last year, even though overall startup deals dropped by nearly 39%.
Investors are now looking beyond hype, focusing on how well startups handle things like data ownership, model performance, and cybersecurity.
Investors add intellectual property checks
Instead of just betting on cool ideas, investors are checking everything from training data quality to ethical practices.
Jeenendra Bhandari says due diligence now covers intellectual property rights and regulatory compliance.
Karan Bhatty notes that advanced frameworks are used to verify claims, like product validation and privacy checks, to make sure these startups are solid for the long haul.