India AI Impact Summit 2026: $250B in investments, new models
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 just wrapped up in New Delhi, pulling in over 500,000 attendees and landing a massive $250 billion in infrastructure investment promises.
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called it a big vote of confidence from the global tech community for India's growing AI scene.
Google and OpenAI's big bets on India
Google is putting $15 billion into building core AI infrastructure, including new fiber-optic links between the US and India.
OpenAI teamed up with Tata Group to roll out major compute power—starting with 100 megawatts and aiming for much more.
Other major developments at the summit
Blackstone bought a majority stake in Indian AI company Neysa, which plans to deploy more than 20,000 GPUs.
The government also set aside $1.1 billion for venture capital funding to help local AI startups grow.
Plus, Google DeepMind is working with Indian institutions on new tech hubs and access to cutting-edge tools.
Param 2 model launched
India's new Param 2 model supports 22 languages.