India AI Impact Summit 2026: $250B in investments, new models

Google is putting $15 billion into building core AI infrastructure, including new fiber-optic links between the US and India. OpenAI teamed up with Tata Group to roll out major compute power—starting with 100 megawatts and aiming for much more.

Other major developments at the summit

Blackstone bought a majority stake in Indian AI company Neysa, which plans to deploy more than 20,000 GPUs.

The government also set aside $1.1 billion for venture capital funding to help local AI startups grow.

Plus, Google DeepMind is working with Indian institutions on new tech hubs and access to cutting-edge tools.