India AI Impact Summit 2026: What to expect

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with Prime Minister Modi expected to formally inaugurate the summit on February 19. The event brings together global leaders, policymakers, and tech giants to talk about how AI is shaping everything from health to education.

Major themes and topics at the summit Across five days and a huge expo space, expect over 300 exhibitors, keynote talks, and more than 700 sessions covering topics like AI safety, ethics, and real-world uses.

There'll also be new casebooks on how AI is helping in areas like agriculture and gender empowerment.

Notable attendees and delegations expected Big names are attending—think Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman—alongside delegations from over 100 countries and about 15-20 heads of government.

Working groups will pitch ideas for making AI safer, fairer, and more accessible for everyone.