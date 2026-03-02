India AI Impact Summit secures $240B pledge from major firms

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 has witnessed a massive investment commitment of $240 billion from major players like Reliance Industries , Adani Group , Lightspeed Ventures, Google , and Tata. The event was held from February 16-21 and is being touted as the largest AI summit ever with nearly 600,000 in-person attendees. Delegations from over 100 countries and representatives of 20 international organizations also took part in the proceedings.

Investment breakdown Declaration ratified by 92 countries, international organizations The summit has earmarked over $200 billion for AI-related investments in infrastructure, foundational models, hardware, and applications. The India AI Impact Summit Declaration was ratified by 92 countries and international organizations. It also saw the announcement of the New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments by 13 leading global and Indian frontier model developers to foster responsible and inclusive deployment of artificial intelligence (AI).

Corporate pledges Major investment commitments from tech giants Reliance Industries has committed $110 billion over seven years toward AI-focused infrastructure. Adani Enterprises plans to invest $100 billion by 2035 while General Catalyst has announced a $5 billion investment commitment over five years. Lightspeed Venture Partners also announced investments worth $10 billion at the summit. Google CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled plans for new India-US subsea cable routes and a $15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam.

Strategic alliances Tata Group partners with OpenAI The Tata Group announced a partnership with OpenAI to scale AI-ready data centers. The summit also saw the expansion of India's sovereign compute capacity, with an additional 20,000 GPUs to be added in the coming weeks. This is on top of over 38,000 GPUs already provisioned under the IndiaAI Mission.

