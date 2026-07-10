India aims for $150 billion electronics exports by 2030 Business Jul 10, 2026

India is setting its sights on a massive goal: $150 billion in electronics exports by 2030.

At the recent Chintan Shivir, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal highlighted how stable policies and stronger global connections could help India level up in the electronics game.

He also pointed out that different strategies are needed for making products at home versus exporting them, so India can really compete worldwide.