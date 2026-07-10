India aims for $150 billion electronics exports by 2030
India is setting its sights on a massive goal: $150 billion in electronics exports by 2030.
At the recent Chintan Shivir, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal highlighted how stable policies and stronger global connections could help India level up in the electronics game.
He also pointed out that different strategies are needed for making products at home versus exporting them, so India can really compete worldwide.
MSMEs to join global value chains
A big focus was on helping MSMEs (small businesses) join global value chains, which drive most of the world's electronics trade.
There were also talks about simplifying export rules, like harmonizing HS codes and working with customs, to make life easier for manufacturers.
Industry heavyweights like Apple, Samsung, Tata Electronics, Dixon Technologies, and Foxconn joined government officials to map out how India can reach this ambitious target.