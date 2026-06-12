India aims for $30 trillion economy by 2047, Piyush Goyal
India has set its sights on becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared this big goal at the India Global Innovation Connect, saying stronger global trade and tapping into India's skilled workforce could help get us there, especially as other countries face rising costs and aging populations.
India's FTAs and reforms boost manufacturing
Over the last three and one-half years, India has signed nine free trade agreements with 38 countries, opening doors to new markets and more investment.
Goyal also pointed out that "Make in India" and ongoing business reforms are key for building a modern manufacturing scene.
The focus is on innovation, better infrastructure, and meeting global standards, basically setting the stage for young people to thrive in tomorrow's economy.