India aims for $300 billion bioeconomy by 2030
Jul 08, 2025

India's bioeconomy has jumped from $10 billion in 2014 to $165.7 billion in 2024, now making up 4.25% of the country's GDP.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh says the big goal is $300 billion by 2030, powered by a surge in biotech startups (from just 50 to nearly 11,000 in a decade) and the new BioE3 Policy, which backs sustainable innovation with things like bio-AI hubs and manufacturing centers.