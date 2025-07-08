India aims for $300 billion bioeconomy by 2030
India's bioeconomy has jumped from $10 billion in 2014 to $165.7 billion in 2024, now making up 4.25% of the country's GDP.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh says the big goal is $300 billion by 2030, powered by a surge in biotech startups (from just 50 to nearly 11,000 in a decade) and the new BioE3 Policy, which backs sustainable innovation with things like bio-AI hubs and manufacturing centers.
India is becoming a global leader in biotech
This matters because India is quickly becoming a global leader in biotech—from eco-friendly fuels and bioplastics to vaccines.
The BioE3 Policy isn't just about business; it supports sustainability goals by blending modern science with traditional knowledge.
Plus, education reforms like NEP 2020 aim to build more opportunities for young talent—so if you're interested in science or green tech, this space could be full of future careers.