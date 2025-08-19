India aims to produce 10% of global green hydrogen market
India is setting its sights on grabbing 10% of the global green hydrogen market—about 10 million tonnes—by 2030.
Announced by Minister Shripad Naik at a FICCI event this week, the move signals a strong push to become a top producer and exporter of this clean fuel.
To kick things off, the government has just handed out 3,000 MW worth of electrolyzer manufacturing capacity to 15 companies.
India is already producing green hydrogen
Right now, India's renewable energy capacity stands at 237GW (think solar panels, wind farms, and hydro power), which is crucial for hitting its bigger target of 500GW non-fossil energy by 2030.
Fifteen states are already rolling out green hydrogen-friendly policies to make this happen.
Plus, India and the EU are joining forces with a new hydrogen task force focused on ramping up production and sharing know-how—hoping to put India firmly on the global green hydrogen map.