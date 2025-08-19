India aims to produce 10% of global green hydrogen market

India is already producing green hydrogen

Right now, India's renewable energy capacity stands at 237GW (think solar panels, wind farms, and hydro power), which is crucial for hitting its bigger target of 500GW non-fossil energy by 2030.

Fifteen states are already rolling out green hydrogen-friendly policies to make this happen.

Plus, India and the EU are joining forces with a new hydrogen task force focused on ramping up production and sharing know-how—hoping to put India firmly on the global green hydrogen map.