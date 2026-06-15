India allows all foreign individuals to invest in listed companies

Individual cap 10% collective cap 24%

Foreign individuals can now own up to 10% of a company's shares (up from 5%), and all individual overseas investors together can hold up to 24%.

If someone goes over the 10% mark, they have five trading days to fix it or the entire investment will be reclassified as FDI, meaning stricter rules kick in.

Approval requirements remain for certain transactions involving countries sharing a land border with India.