Major win for Amazon: India relaxes FDI-norms for e-commerce firms

The policy change is expected to benefit manufacturers, especially those in smaller towns and cities, by giving them access to overseas buyers.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) issued a new provision under India's FDI policy through Press Note No. 3 (2026 Series) on July 23.

The amendment will allow foreign-funded e-commerce companies to operate an inventory-based model for exporting goods manufactured or produced in India.