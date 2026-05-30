India allows firms to invest 10% of CSR in SSE Business May 30, 2026

Big update: Indian companies can now put up to 10% of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) budgets into special instruments issued by nonprofits on the Social Stock Exchange (SSE).

This move builds on the rule that asks a certain class of profitable companies to spend at least 2% of their three-year average annual net profit on CSR in a particular financial year, but now gives them more options for supporting social impact projects.