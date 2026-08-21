India allows tax-free sugar imports to bring down domestic prices
What's the story
In a major policy shift, the Indian government has allowed duty-free imports of raw sugar. The move is aimed at controlling skyrocketing domestic prices and ensuring adequate supply ahead of the festive season. The Commerce Ministry's notice said that up to one million tons of raw sugar can be imported without any taxes until October 31.
Import guidelines
Mills, refiners can import raw sugar duty-free
The new regulations state that only companies with in-house refining capacities will be eligible to import raw sugar duty-free.
The application window for mills and refiners is open from August 21 to August 28.
This move comes as India grapples with soaring sugar prices, which have been on the rise in recent weeks.
Price surge
Sugar prices have increased by 13% in a month
According to data from the Consumer Affairs Ministry, the average retail price of sugar has jumped 13% month-on-month to ₹54.06 per kg on August 19 from ₹47.82 per kg.
The government has also tightened stockholding limits for bulk consumers to improve market availability.
Now, no bulk consumer using or consuming more than 10 metric tons of sugar per month as raw material can keep stocks for over 15 days for such consumption.
Availability assurance
Price volatility and hoarding concerns flagged
The government's decision comes amid fears that sugar availability may not be enough to meet local demand, especially with high consumption and weather uncertainties.
The Food Ministry has flagged hoarding, speculative transactions, and paper trading without physical movement of sugar as factors contributing to an artificial perception of scarcity and price volatility.