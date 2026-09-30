India and Australia clash at WTO over sugar subsidies
Business
India and Australia are clashing at the World Trade Organization over sugar subsidies.
Australia claims India has gone over the allowed subsidy limit for more than a decade, but India says that's not true, pointing out that private companies, not the government, buy the sugar.
This debate follows similar complaints from both Australia and the US about how India supports its sugar market.
India appeals 2021 WTO ruling
India argues that Australia's accusations are based on shaky ground. While a WTO panel did say in 2021 that India's subsidies broke global rules, India appealed and stands by its position.
Australia highlights that India is the world's second-biggest sugar producer, accounting for around 18% of global sugar production between 2021 and 2025.