India and Austria launch fast track mechanism to aid businesses
Business
India and Austria just rolled out a Fast-Track Mechanism (FTM) to help businesses from both countries invest and grow together, announced at the India-Austria Business Forum.
This new setup is all about making it smoother for companies to solve problems quickly and boost economic ties.
India and Austria list cooperation priorities
At their Joint Economic Commission meeting, both sides talked about teaming up in areas like infrastructure, science, digital tech, critical minerals, job training, and startups.
With around 160 Austrian companies already in India and trade hitting €3 billion, there's plenty of room for more collaboration.