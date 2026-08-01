India and Canada seek to conclude CEPA by end 2026
Business
India and Canada are working to wrap up a major trade agreement called CEPA by the end of 2026.
Talks have already happened three times, most recently in Ottawa this July.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh says things are moving forward, and Prime Minister Modi plans to visit Canada later this year to keep the momentum going.
India Canada CEPA to lower tariffs
CEPA is set to make trading easier (think lower tariffs and fewer barriers) so goods and services can flow more smoothly between the two countries.
In 2024-25, their trade hit $8.66 billion, split almost evenly between imports and exports.
The deal also aims to boost transparency and strengthen connections between people in both nations, making business (and friendships) a bit simpler.