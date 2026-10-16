India and Canada sign business deals, target CEPA by 2026
India and Canada just struck several new business agreements to ramp up trade, especially in areas like AI and digital tech.
Both countries are now working toward a full economic partnership (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) by 2026, with Canada's trade minister, Maninder Sidhu, highlighting collaboration opportunities in AI, quantum computing, aviation infrastructure, digital innovation, sustainability, and smart mobility, and saying India was a market Canada could not afford to ignore.
India Canada trade $7.96 billion
Negotiators recently tackled key issues like market access and investment, with the next round of talks set for November in New Delhi.
Right now, India-Canada trade is about $7.96 billion. Thanks to these deals, it could jump by up to $6.5 billion by 2035.
Sidhu also highlighted how important India is for Canada's future growth beyond its usual US ties, and the two countries aim to conclude CEPA by the end of 2026.