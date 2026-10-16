India and Canada sign business deals, target CEPA by 2026

Negotiators recently tackled key issues like market access and investment, with the next round of talks set for November in New Delhi.

Right now, India-Canada trade is about $7.96 billion. Thanks to these deals, it could jump by up to $6.5 billion by 2035.

Sidhu also highlighted how important India is for Canada's future growth beyond its usual US ties, and the two countries aim to conclude CEPA by the end of 2026.