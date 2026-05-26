India and Canada target $50bn trade as CEPA talks resume Business May 26, 2026

India and Canada are back at the negotiation table, hoping to ramp up their trade partnership.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal is in Ottawa with a record-breaking Indian business delegation, aiming to speed up the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and push trade from $8 billion now to $50 billion by 2030.