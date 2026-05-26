India and Canada target $50bn trade as CEPA talks resume
Business
India and Canada are back at the negotiation table, hoping to ramp up their trade partnership.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal is in Ottawa with a record-breaking Indian business delegation, aiming to speed up the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and push trade from $8 billion now to $50 billion by 2030.
Goyal meets Sidhu to advance CEPA
Goyal kicked off talks with Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, focusing on stronger supply chains, clean energy, and expanding business opportunities.
He'll also meet Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, tech innovators, and Prime Minister Mark Carney.
The CEPA deal could mean expanded bilateral commerce, making it a win-win for future collaborations.