India and Canada to resume CEPA talks in early November
Business
India and Canada are set to meet again in early November 2026 to keep working on their big trade deal, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
The goal? Make it easier and cheaper for both countries to do business together by lowering import duties and simplifying trade rules.
India Canada hope CEPA completion year-end
Both sides hope to wrap up the agreement by the end of the year.
If all goes well, CEPA could boost investment, especially since bilateral trade in goods declined by 8.23% in 2025-26 (fiscal year 2025-26).
Leaders from both countries recently met on October 13 to push things forward, showing they are serious about making this partnership work.