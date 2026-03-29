India and Canada trade ministers advance CEPA in Cameroon
Business
India and Canada are making real progress on their big trade agreement (CEPA).
Their trade ministers just met at the World Trade Organization conference in Cameroon on March 27, 2026, following Mark Carney's recent visit to India to meet Prime Minister Modi.
Both sides seem keen to wrap up the deal by the end of this year.
Piyush Goyal to attend Canada forum
The latest talks focused on boosting cooperation in areas like energy and investments.
Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is also heading to Canada this spring for more discussions and a special forum aimed at finding new ways for both countries to work together.
If all goes well, expect even stronger business ties soon!