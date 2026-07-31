India and Canada working to seal CEPA by late 2026
Business
India and Canada are working toward a major trade agreement called CEPA, hoping to seal the deal by late 2026.
The Ministry of External Affairs shared that three negotiation rounds have already happened, with the latest just this July in Ottawa.
CEPA to lower tariffs, ties warming
CEPA is all about making trade smoother: think lower tariffs, easier business, and more investment between India and Canada.
This comes as ties between the two countries have warmed up since last year, with diplomats back at work and leaders like Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Mark Carney openly backing the positive momentum.