India and Chile pursue CEPA to deepen $5.6B trade ties

India and Chile are working toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to boost their already strong trade relationship (last year their trade crossed $5.6 billion).

The news dropped during Chile's 216th Independence Day celebration, with Ambassador Juan Angulo M highlighting cool partnership opportunities in areas like automobiles, IT, and renewable energy, especially where Tamil Nadu shines.

Ambassador Angulo said India and Chile are working toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to deepen trade, investment and economic cooperation, saying the CEPA could unlock fresh chances for businesses on both sides.

The event also honored Sunita Shahaney, who's spent 27 years as Honorary Consul of Chile in Chennai helping connect people and cultures. She's played a key role in big diplomatic moments and says she's still committed to bringing India and Chile even closer together.