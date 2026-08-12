India and Chile to upgrade trade after $5.38 billion surge
Business
India and Chile are looking to upgrade their trade relationship, moving from a basic agreement to a more comprehensive partnership.
This comes after a big jump in trade between the two countries last year, up to $5.38 billion, with gold imports playing a major role.
India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal is set to visit Chile soon to see how talks are going.
India seeks minerals, Chile seeks diversification
One of the main things on India's wish list is better access to key minerals like lithium, copper, and molybdenum.
India wants long-term deals for these resources, while Chile hopes to diversify its export markets and reduce buyer concentration.
Both sides seem interested in making this partnership work if the terms feel right.