India and EFTA to review TEPA in New Delhi October
Business
India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) are meeting in New Delhi this October to review their big trade agreement, TEPA.
Since the deal kicked off last year, India's exports to EFTA countries (think Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein) have dropped by 22.72% in just the first quarter of this financial year.
India EFTA summit addresses tariffs, investment
The summit is all about tackling tricky issues like market access and export barriers.
EFTA's current offer covers most tariff lines and could boost Indian exports in areas like engineering and textiles.
Both sides will also talk about reaching EFTA's $100 billion investment goal and smoothing out problems that have slowed down trade, like recent drops in gold shipments.
The hope: turn things around for both sides.