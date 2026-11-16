India and Egypt to explore free trade agreement

The two nations have set an ambitious target of expanding their bilateral trade to $12 billion.

To achieve this, they have decided to form a joint working group that will look into the terms of reference for a Preferential Trade Agreement.

The JTC meeting also highlighted the remarkable growth in India-Egypt trade, which surged by 35% to $6.5 billion in FY26.

Between April and September 2026, the trade grew by an impressive 65% to reach $5.04 billion.