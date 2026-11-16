India and Egypt to explore free trade agreement
What's the story
India and Egypt have agreed to explore a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in a bid to strengthen their economic ties. The decision was taken during the seventh India-Egypt Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting, co-chaired by India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Egyptian minister of investment and foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh. This was the first ministerial-level meeting of the panel, highlighting both countries' commitment toward enhancing bilateral trade relations.
Trade goals
Joint working group to be formed
The two nations have set an ambitious target of expanding their bilateral trade to $12 billion.
To achieve this, they have decided to form a joint working group that will look into the terms of reference for a Preferential Trade Agreement.
The JTC meeting also highlighted the remarkable growth in India-Egypt trade, which surged by 35% to $6.5 billion in FY26.
Between April and September 2026, the trade grew by an impressive 65% to reach $5.04 billion.
Trade diversification
Ministers call for diversification of trade basket
The ministers also stressed on the need to diversify trade, especially in industrial goods, energy and fertilizers, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, engineering products textiles and agricultural products.
They discussed ways to tackle non-tariff barriers, simplify customs procedures, strengthen standards and conformity assessment, and enhance market access.
The talks also focused on boosting business exchanges as well as promoting joint manufacturing and investment in priority sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, engineering and electrical equipment, fertilizers, textiles, renewable energy, and emerging technologies.
Investment talks
Indian investments in Egyptian industrial zones discussed
The ministers also discussed the possibility of Indian investments in Egyptian industrial zones and Egyptian investment in India's manufacturing and services sectors.
They also looked at ways to strengthen ties between Invest India and Egypt's investment authority, including a proposed digital platform for data sharing and business connectivity.
The next JTC meeting is scheduled to take place in New Delhi in 2028 or earlier.