India and EU almost ready to seal major trade deal
Business
India and the European Union are just steps away from signing a big free trade agreement—20 out of 24 chapters are already done.
Officials say the deal may be signed at the India-EU Summit in New Delhi, with leaders set to wrap things up by January 27, 2026.
Why should you care?
This deal is a huge win for India: the EU is our top trading partner, with €120 billion in goods traded.
The FTA could open more doors for Indian products like textiles, cars, and medicines—especially helpful as US tariffs go up and new EU carbon rules kick in.
This could boost sectors that employ millions and expand India's export opportunities.