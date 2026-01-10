India and EU are speeding up their free trade agreement talks

Why should you care?

A deal could make it easier for Indian businesses—especially farmers and small companies—to trade with Europe, opening up new opportunities in global supply chains.

Both India and the EU want an agreement that's "fair, balanced, and ambitious," aiming to protect local interests while boosting international ties.

If all goes well, an announcement could be made during the visit of EU leaders to Delhi for Republic Day celebrations later this month—potentially ending nearly 20 years of back-and-forth talks.