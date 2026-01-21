India and EU close to deal on carbon tax in trade talks

Why should you care?

This matters because CBAM just kicked in, adding steep new taxes on carbon-heavy imports—making things tougher for Indian businesses, especially smaller ones already juggling rising costs.

The compromise aims to protect Indian exporters from losing out on trade benefits, give industries time to adapt with cleaner tech, and keep revenue from these taxes within India instead of sending it overseas.

It's all about balancing climate action with fair opportunities for Indian companies.