India and EU finalizing free trade deal for December signing
India and the European Union are ironing out the last details of a big free trade agreement, aiming to sign it this December.
Talks in Brussels, led by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, are focused on making customs smoother and opening up markets for both sides.
If all goes well, trading between India and the EU could get a whole lot easier.
India EU trade hit €118 billion
This deal has been years in the making: talks started back in 2007, paused for nearly a decade, and finally wrapped up this January.
Once approved by EU officials, it could give more than 99% of India's exports to the EU (think textiles and gems) preferential market access to the EU.
With India-EU trade already hitting €118 billion last year, both sides are hoping this agreement will take things to the next level.