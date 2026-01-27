India and EU finally seal major free trade deal Business Jan 27, 2026

After 18 years of talks, India and the European Union have concluded negotiations on a major free trade agreement.

Expected to be announced in New Delhi on January 27, 2026—with leaders like PM Modi and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen present—the deal is being called "balanced and forward-looking" by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.

The goal: make it easier for both sides to do business together.