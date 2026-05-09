India and EU negotiate FTA for nondiscriminatory telecom access
India and the European Union are working on a free trade agreement (FTA) that promises fair play for telecom companies on both sides: think non-discriminatory access, transparent pricing, and smooth network connections.
Darpan Jain, India's lead negotiator, says this is all about making sure no one gets left out.
India EU FTA to include SMEs
The FTA aims to make digital trade easier, support paperless business deals, and boost consumer protection.
For the first time ever in an Indian trade pact, small and medium-sized businesses will get a seat at the table.
With the European Union already India's largest goods trading partner (trade hit $136 billion in 2024-25), this deal could open doors for even more growth, plus similar talks are happening with Canada and the US too.