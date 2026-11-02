India and EU plan customs digitalisation ahead of December FTA
Business
India and the European Union are working out the details to make customs processes easier as they get ready to sign a big Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in December.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal visited Brussels last week, where he met senior officials from European Commission departments, with both sides aiming for more transparent, digital systems to help businesses save time and money.
Antwerp diamond representatives discuss responsible sourcing
The diamond industry was front and center too, with representatives of the diamond industry linked to Antwerp discussing responsible sourcing.
Gems, jewelry, textiles, and leather are set to benefit. This FTA is India's largest ever by country scope and promises duty-free access for these sectors.