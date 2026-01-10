India and EU race to wrap up trade deal before big summit
India and the European Union are speeding up talks for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) ahead of their leaders' summit this month.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal just finished an intense two-day session in Brussels with EU officials, working through tough issues like market access and trade rules.
Both sides say they're closing in on a deal that works for everyone.
Why should you care?
If this FTA goes through, it could make trading between India and Europe way smoother—think fewer tariffs and clearer rules for everything from Indian textiles to European cars.
The EU is a major trading partner for India, with significant goods exchanged last year.
France and Germany are especially eager to see this happen, hoping it'll boost ties and open up new opportunities—since right now, India makes up just 1% of Germany's trade.