India and EU reach trade deal covering 99.5% Indian exports Business May 19, 2026

India and the European Union just wrapped up a huge free trade agreement after years of talks, announced in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A Commerce Ministry official called it the "mother of all deals," connecting two major economies that together handle nearly a third of global trade.

The deal is set to 99.5% of India's exports will get preferential tariff treatment in the EU market.

This is great news for sectors like textiles, agriculture, gems, and marine products that currently face steep duties.