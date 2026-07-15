India and EU renew efforts to seal FTA by 2026
India and the European Union (EU) just renewed their promise to finalize a free trade agreement (FTA) soon.
At their latest meeting in Brussels, both sides said talks are moving forward with real energy.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal shared that the goal is to seal the deal by the end of 2026, calling recent progress a result of "momentum built on mutual trust and our shared vision."
India-EU plans startup partnership deeptech cleantech
The meeting also unveiled plans to launch an India-EU startup partnership focused on deep tech and clean technology.
This move aims to help startups from both regions work together, spark new ideas, and speed up tech development, especially in areas that matter for the future.
Both sides say they're committed to finding "mutually beneficial outcomes" through ongoing collaboration.