India and EU to sign free trade agreement December 2026

About 93% of Indian exports duty-free

With the FTA, about 93% of Indian exports will get duty-free access in the EU, so everything from tech to textiles could see a boost.

Plus, importing luxury cars and wines from the EU should get cheaper.

Goyal said, "Now, with almost zero duty, almost the entire European market will be open for us. The EU's FTA (free trade agreement) will be signed by December and will be effective by February-March."

On top of that, Canada and the US are also looking to strengthen trade ties with India right now, showing how much global interest there is in partnering with us.