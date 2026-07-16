India and European Union seek investment protection agreement by year-end
Business
India and the European Union are hoping to wrap up an investment protection agreement by the end of this year.
After their latest meeting in Brussels, India's Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said he wants things finalized soon, but made it clear that deadlines are not as important as the intention.
India and European Union ease mobility
Both sides are focused on boosting investments and making it easier for businesses to work together.
The EU trade and economic security commissioner Maros Sefcovic said both sides are very interested in increasing the flow of investment.
They're also making progress on free trade, security, and letting people move more easily between regions, steps that could mean more opportunities for young professionals and entrepreneurs.