India and Israel finish 2nd FTA talks in New Delhi
Business
India and Israel just finished their second round of free trade agreement (FTA) talks in New Delhi, aiming to make it easier for both countries to do business together.
The discussions, held from July 20-23, 2026, covered everything from trading goods and services to sorting out customs rules and handling intellectual property.
FTA talks amid $3.93 billion trade
Both sides dove into technical details, like product origins and safety standards, to make sure the agreement works for everyone.
With merchandise trade between the two countries already hitting $3.93 billion in 2025-26, this FTA could open up even more opportunities.
Both countries say they're committed to wrapping things up soon.