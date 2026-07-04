India and Israel formalize investment pact as BIA takes effect Business Jul 04, 2026

India and Israel just made their investment partnership official: the Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) came into effect today, July 4, 2026.

Signed last year, the BIA is all about making it safer and easier for businesses to invest across borders, while still letting India set its own public policy rules.

It promises fair treatment for investors, clear rules, and a way to settle disputes independently.