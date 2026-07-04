India and Israel formalize investment pact as BIA takes effect
Business
India and Israel just made their investment partnership official: the Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) came into effect today, July 4, 2026.
Signed last year, the BIA is all about making it safer and easier for businesses to invest across borders, while still letting India set its own public policy rules.
It promises fair treatment for investors, clear rules, and a way to settle disputes independently.
$800 million invested between India and Israel
This deal is a milestone: Israel is now the first OECD country to sign such an agreement with India.
With $800 million already invested between the two nations, officials hope this move will spark even more trade and investment in the future.