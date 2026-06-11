India and Israel to resume FTA negotiations after July
India and Israel are picking up their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) discussions after July, with the next round likely to be held in Israel.
Talks have been on and off since 2010 but got a fresh push last November when both sides signed Terms of Reference formally launching negotiations and defining the scope and structure of the talks.
Negotiations focus on IT pharma agri-tech
The first round of talks in February set the stage for boosting trade in areas like IT, cybersecurity, pharmaceuticals, and agri-tech.
India is pushing for cheaper medicines and more control over tech and data, while Israel wants stronger patent rules and smoother data access.
If all goes well, this deal could lower trade barriers and help both economies connect even more.
India Israel trade fell to $3.62bn
India-Israel trade (excluding defense) hit more than $10.77 billion in FY23 but dropped to approximately $3.62 billion in FY25 due to regional issues.
India mainly exports gems and pharmaceuticals; imports include diamonds, chemicals, and high-tech gear from Israel.