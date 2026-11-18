India and Italy announce task forces, aim €20B by 2029
India and Italy are joining forces to make trading in clean energy, advanced technology, and key minerals easier.
Their new task forces, announced after a meeting between the Minister and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, aim to take their partnership up a notch, with hopes of growing trade from €14.25 billion in 2025 to €20 billion by 2029.
Collaboration covers manufacturing aerospace healthcare tourism
The collaboration is set to focus on areas like advanced manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare innovation, and better connectivity through IMEC.
Both countries are also working together on tourism, renewable energy projects, space technology, and India is looking for European Commission approval so its shipyards can recycle ships.