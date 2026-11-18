India and Italy pursue €50 billion trade after ministers meet
India and Italy are looking to seriously level up their partnership, aiming for a massive €50 billion trade in the years to come.
This ambitious target came up when India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, with Goyal stating that a potential India-EU free trade agreement would further ease trade and create fresh opportunities for businesses in both markets.
India Italy upgraded ties, major projects
Italy is already India's fourth-biggest trading partner in the EU, and both countries upgraded their ties to a Special Strategic Partnership this year.
They're not just talking numbers. They're teaming up on big projects like Tata Motors buying Italian vehicle maker Iveco, and Italian company Danieli working in Indian steel.
There's also growing collaboration in education, energy, manufacturing, space tech, defense, and clean energy, plus efforts to help businesses from both sides deal with tricky certifications and EU rules.